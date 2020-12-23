Strong wind gusts prompt weather advisory for Chicago area

Strong wind gusts will blow through the Chicago area starting early today, forecasters with the National Weather Service predicted.

NWS expects south to southwest winds to travel at speeds of 20-30 mph, with occasional gusts of 45 mph possible. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 55 mph through the afternoon.

Wind speeds may diminish late in the afternoon, then accelerate again in the evening, NWS said. Afterward, a powerful cold front will cause temperatures to significantly decline.

Wind advisories were in effect at 9 a.m. today for Northwest Indiana's five counties, northeast Illinois and surrounding areas, NWS reported. The advisory was slated to expire 4 a.m. Thursday for the Chicago area.

NWS also issued gale warnings from Calumet Harbor to Michigan, indicating the potential for strong winds on Lake Michigan. Winds could cause dangerously strong waves with the potential to capsize or damage any vessels and reduce boaters' visibility.

Mariners should avoid navigating the lake until after the advisory expires at midnight.

Experts warned that inland wind gusts could cause hazardous traffic conditions, blow around any unsecured objects left outdoors and cause power outages in the area.