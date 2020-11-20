Strong winds postpone controlled burn at Dunes National Park

PORTER — Recent windy conditions in Northwest Indiana have prompted Indiana Dunes National Park officials to postpone a prescribed fire at a portion of the park until further notice.

Despite sunny days and relatively warm temperatures this week, winds have reached speeds in the past few days that exceed "the acceptable threshold" for burning, the park said in a public statement.

Prescribed burns likely won't take place until after Thanksgiving, as forecasters are calling for rain over the next several days, the park said.

"We won't be burning any time soon," said Micah Bell, a fire prevention and education technician at the park.

Bell added the park has only completed one prescribed burn this fall, which took place Nov. 9 at the Central Beach parking area. Prescribed burns are sometimes set to regulate the environment.

Another burn was originally scheduled for Nov. 11. at the Mnoke Prairie in Porter but was called off the following day due to unfavorable weather conditions, the park service said.