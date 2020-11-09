Strong winds, waves on Lake Michigan prompt NWS lake advisories

Anyone with plans to boat on Lake Michigan near the Chicago area early this week should reconsider due to the likelihood of dangerous conditions, experts warn.

Fierce winds and imposing waves alone could capsize any boats, and possible thunderstorms could cause even stronger wind gusts, the National Weather Service reported.

The NWS has issued a small craft advisory and gale warning for nearshore waters off the coasts of Northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois, as well as surrounding areas.

The small craft advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday; the gale warning will last through Tuesday evening.

Southward winds of 25-30 knots, or about 29-35 mph, are expected to pass through the area through Monday and later increase to about 35 knots, or about 40 mph, with occasional gusts of 40-45 knots, or about 46-52 mph, NWS said.

Winds could reduce boaters' visibility or damage, if not completely overturn their vessels.

Additionally, waves are likely to reach heights of 6-8 feet Tuesday in the area.

Boaters should postpone any plans if possible or alter their course and secure their vessel until conditions improve, NWS said.