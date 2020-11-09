Strong winds, waves on Lake Michigan prompt NWS lake advisories

Anyone with plans to boat on Lake Michigan near the Chicago area early this week should reconsider due to the likelihood of dangerous conditions, experts warn.
Fierce winds and imposing waves alone could capsize any boats, and possible thunderstorms could cause even stronger wind gusts, the National Weather Service reported.
The NWS has issued a small craft advisory and gale warning for nearshore waters off the coasts of Northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois, as well as surrounding areas.
The small craft advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday; the gale warning will last through Tuesday evening.
Southward winds of 25-30 knots, or about 29-35 mph, are expected to pass through the area through Monday and later increase to about 35 knots, or about 40 mph, with occasional gusts of 40-45 knots, or about 46-52 mph, NWS said.
Winds could reduce boaters' visibility or damage, if not completely overturn their vessels.
Additionally, waves are likely to reach heights of 6-8 feet Tuesday in the area.
Boaters should postpone any plans if possible or alter their course and secure their vessel until conditions improve, NWS said.
Inexperienced boaters or those operating small vessels are especially at risk and should not boat in such conditions.
For the most up-to-date conditions, visit the NWS' Chicago and Northern Indiana forecasts at www.weather.gov/lot and www.weather.gov/iwx. The Chicago area forecast includes Lake and Porter counties, and the Northern Indiana forecast includes LaPorte County.
Alejandro Martinez
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Anthony Lee
Barbara Hoy
Briana Wallace
Carrol Lewis
Christopher Fields
Ciara Jasmine Sanders
Cierra Kelly
Cruz Valenzuela
David Gant
Demontea Dajon Hines
Derek Christopher Camp
Gerardo Rosado
Guillermina Hernandez
Harold Kuntz
Jacob Dolan
James Andrew
Jashua Mearday
Jesus Munoz
Joseph Westbrook
Julius Barocio
Kameron Rice
Kayla Sade Rainey
Kelvin Fuller
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kyle Persenaire
Luis Navarro
Marc Klemoff
Marcel Young
Marko Vukasin
Matthew Aris Psimos
Maurice Thomas
Miguel Ledesma
Myles Graham
Nicholas Willoughby
Omar Ambriz
Patrick John Kelley
Paul Williams
Peter Leech
Ralph Alexander
Robert Quintanilla
Romell Cooper
Rose Johnson
Steven Powell
Theresa Sands
Thomas Spivey
Timothy I. Green
Timothy Lee Gaffney
Timothy Willis
Tyler Lenard Mabry
Victor Rodriguez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!