Stronger protections for gender identity in revamped discrimination law

LAPORTE — Protections against discrimination because of gender identity have been strengthened in a revamped human rights ordinance proposed in LaPorte.

City employees would also be required to take part in diversity training if the new ordinance is enacted when up for a vote later this month.

The measure comes after a July 6 public meeting of the council during which City Councilman Roger Galloway told a resident who is part of a group advocating for more robust LGBTQ protections that “you know that’s against the Bible.”

Galloway, after considerable backlash from Mayor Tom Dermody and other members of the city council, later apologized for his remarks. And Councilman Tim Franke said the proposed changes to the ordinance were not in response to Galloway’s comments.

Franke said there was talk of adding teeth after meeting with the LGBTQ community earlier this year to address their concerns about loopholes in the existing ordinance.

“It was something that prior to that (July 6) meeting was on the radar and being looked at,” Franke said.

The revamped ordinance, first presented to the council on Tuesday, is scheduled for a vote on Sept. 21.