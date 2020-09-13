Stronger protections for gender identity in revamped discrimination law

LAPORTE — Protections against discrimination because of gender identity have been strengthened in a revamped human rights ordinance proposed in LaPorte.
City employees would also be required to take part in diversity training if the new ordinance is enacted when up for a vote later this month.
The measure comes after a July 6 public meeting of the council during which City Councilman Roger Galloway told a resident who is part of a group advocating for more robust LGBTQ protections that “you know that’s against the Bible.”
Galloway, after considerable backlash from Mayor Tom Dermody and other members of the city council, later apologized for his remarks. And Councilman Tim Franke said the proposed changes to the ordinance were not in response to Galloway’s comments.
Franke said there was talk of adding teeth after meeting with the LGBTQ community earlier this year to address their concerns about loopholes in the existing ordinance.
“It was something that prior to that (July 6) meeting was on the radar and being looked at,” Franke said.
The revamped ordinance, first presented to the council on Tuesday, is scheduled for a vote on Sept. 21.
Franke said gender identity is mentioned as protected against discrimination in the existing ordinance, but it’s more clearly defined by language included in the new measure.
It also requires city employees to undergo diversity training upon hiring and every two years.
Franke said a five member committee would also be created to promote “inclusiveness and diversity within the city.”
Three of the members would be appointed by the mayor, the others by the council.
As in the past, Franke said any complaint would have to be taken to a judge outside the jurisdiction of the city or the Indiana Human Rights Commission to be decided.
“The city of LaPorte just doesn’t have the resources to do that,” he said of adjudicating complaints.
