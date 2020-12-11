 Skip to main content
Student Advocates Conference to discuss innovative education practices in pandemic
Student Advocates Conference to discuss innovative education practices in pandemic

School stock
The Times

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging college advisers, mentors, student leaders and other advocates to attend its 2020 Indiana Student Advocates Conference next week.

The virtual conference is free and will feature sessions addressing change and innovation in higher education as the coronavirus pandemic continues to reshape educators' approach to quality instruction.

Featured guest speakers and panelists for the conference taking place Dec. 14 to Dec. 16 include Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers, student commission member Anne Bowen and Indianapolis broadcast journalist Rafael Sánchez, among others.

The commission's sixth annual conference is sponsored by the Strada Education Network in partnership with the Indiana Association for College Admissions Counseling.

Equity gaps in education growing before pandemic; state hopes to bring change

Three Indiana universities — including Indiana University Northwest and Purdue University Northwest — will be recognized in this year's conferences as recipients of the 2020 Stan Jones Student Success Award.

The award — named for the late Stan Jones, who founded Complete College America and served as a former Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education — celebrates student success initiatives.

IU Northwest will receive recognition for its efforts providing career preparation opportunities to 21st Century Scholars through online activities, interactive workshops and networking with local employers and community organizations, according to an Indiana Commission for Higher Education news release.

Purdue Northwest has earned recognition for its summer leadership program, which provides an overnight stay for more than two dozen 21st Century Scholars participating in leadership exercises college coaching sessions.

Fewer Indiana high school graduates are attending college, state report finds

Indiana University East will also receive a 2020 Stan Jones Student Success Award.

More information about this year's Student Advocates Conference, as well as event registration, is available through the online ticketing platform, Eventbrite.

Gallery: PNW, IUN campuses adjust to COVID-19 pandemic

