Student guilty of disorderly conduct for elevator noose

URBANA, Ill. — A University of Illinois student on Tuesday pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct for making a noose out of string and leaving it last September in a residence hall elevator.
Andrew Smith, 20, pleaded guilty before Champaign County Circuit Judge Heidi Ladd, who sentenced him to a year of court supervision. Smith of Normal, Illinois, was originally charged with a hate crime, a felony.
“He wrote apology letters and appeared sincere,” said State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who filed the hate crime charge, adding investigating police found Smith had “no history of racial prejudice.”
In addition to the hate crime charge, three other misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges naming victims who were “alarmed and disturbed” by the noose were dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
Smith’s supervision sentence, along with 50 hours of public service and a $75 fine, spares him a criminal record should he successfully complete his sentence without further problems.
Rietz said her office tried to contact the victims named in the charges about the resolution of the case reached with Smith’s attorney, Audrey Thompson. Only one replied and said she was fine with the recommended sentence for Smith.
Authorities said students in Allen Hall on the Urbana campus reported finding the noose. Their discovery quickly blew up on social media and, seeing that, a woman who says she was with Smith when he tied the noose reported him to school authorities.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said when police spoke with Smith on Sept. 2, Smith said he did it because he heard stories of campus buildings being haunted. Smith also said the knot made "just happened to be a racial hate symbol” and Smith didn’t think long about the implications.
Brandy Lee Ash
Darren D. Walker
Frank William Zyzanski
Jasmine Pechanta Jamison
Joseph C. Holder
Peter Jesus Hernandez
Sergio Anthony Rosa
Rebuen Cortez Wilson
Carl Lester West
Jimmy Ray Ward
Javante Rommell Toran
Tito Jamal Robinson
Randall Steven O'Connor
Justin Devon Nance
Terence Little III
Michael Gee Allen
Michael H Cowley
Renita Ann Anderson
Alex Durell Luckett
Donnell Lashae Draper Sr.
Eric Daniel Sanchez Sr.
Israel Francis Toledo
Jonathan Carl Wise
Kashif Ali Loveless-Bey
Michael Arthur Branigan Jr.
Terrell Donte Paulk
Winston Williamson Jr.
Brian Alford
Dennis Devon West
Ezekiel Telvert Borland
Jimmy Stephon Brown
Jordan Vincent Al-Akel
Michael Mile Ivezic
Reginald Lee Wilson
Robert Normal Jackson
Steven Matijevich II
Timothy Joseph Ericksen
Zaquana Shaniece Williams
Jason C Sitaras
Curtis DeVonte McDonald
Davonne Lamar Hargrave
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!