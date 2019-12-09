Student killed in River Oaks shooting honored with posthumous high school diploma

Thornton Fractional North Principal Brian Rucinski and Christin Ross' parents — Cassandra Epps and Chris Ross — light memorial candles for Christin, who was killed in a shooting outside River Oaks Center.
Thornton Fractional North Principal Brian Rucinski and Christin Ross' parents — Cassandra Epps and Chris Ross — light memorial candles for Christin, who was killed in a shooting outside River Oaks Center.
CALUMET CITY — In the empty halls of Thornton Fractional North High School, friends and family gathered recently to celebrate the life of Christin Ross.
Ross, a senior at the high school who was set to graduate this month, died two days after an Oct. 10 shooting at River Oaks Center.
The 18-year-old was remembered by her friends and family as a talkative, bubbly and loving person.
They gathered in a small lecture hall nestled inside the school's library to celebrate an achievement Ross had worked hard for: her high school diploma.
Every seat in the room was occupied, with folding chairs lining the back wall.
Some lingered in the doorway.
At the front of the room, a light purple urn sat next to the cap and gown she would’ve worn to the ceremony. Atop the dark purple fabric stood her posthumous diploma. Purple was Ross’ favorite color.
One day at a time
As a video tribute played on the three TVs throughout the room, smartphones recaptured the photos and videos of Ross. Some featured just the teen. The majority, however, showed Ross with her siblings and friends.
Tears fell from mourners' faces as the video rolled and “Missing You” by Tamia, Brandy, Gladys Knight and Chaka Khan filled the room.
It’s been nearly two months since the teen died, and her family is taking it one day at a time.
“Every day has been a struggle. No matter what I do, whether I come across a picture, or a song, or anything that reminded me of her, I get emotional,” said Chris Ross, Christin’s father.
The teen had been working toward earning her high school diploma. She went to summer school while maintaining a job and was set to graduate.
“I’m happy that she went the extra steps to get this far,” Chris said. “I mean she’s not physically here, but she made it — she graduated.”
TF North parent liaison Tonya Reed, Principal Brian Rucinski and Superintendent Teresa Lance coordinated the ceremony.
In the wake of the teen’s death, the community has rallied around her family. On Nov. 25, the city passed a resolution in Christin’s honor.
“Christin will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of all her loved ones and the citizens of Calumet City,” part of the resolution reads.
The teen, who had a spunky attitude, always wanted to help others, he recalled.
“She was a nurturer,” he said.
Christin loved spending time with her friends, dancing and recording videos on Snapchat. But above all, she was a family person. She often worked with Chris at his business, Ross Rehab, to make a few extra dollars.
Cynthia Gresham-Walls, Christin’s aunt, remembered weekends when she would have eight to 10 kids in her home, including Christin.
She said Christin had a kind, loving spirit.
“I love those kids like they were my own,” she said. “We miss our baby."
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
The last moment
Christin’s sister, Kayla Ross, is just a year older.
The two went to grammar, middle and high schools together.
The pair even worked together at Burlington Coat Factory, where they both worked the morning of Oct. 10.
“Me and my mom, we were in the car. When we pulled up, we saw her on the ground,” Kayla said. “I didn’t expect to see that.”
For Kayla, it still doesn’t feel real.
“If I could, I would cry all day, but I don’t,” Kayla said. “It’s just an unreal feeling.”
Before going to River Oaks Center that night, Christin had spoken to her dad about college plans.
She asked him to arrange a tour to University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
He got a call about the shooting three hours later while he was more than 900 miles away driving to Oklahoma.
“She wanted to do more, a lot more,” Chris said of Christin, who planned to go into child care.