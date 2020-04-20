Student-run Purdue farm raising produce for food banks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University students who operate a small community farm are raising crops for local food banks to help feed students and local residents alike during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Purdue Student Farm usually sells its produce to Purdue food services, which serves those vegetables at the university’s dining service. But the student farm found itself without customers after on-campus classes were canceled and most students returned home amid the pandemic.

“We didn’t want to stop producing the food because we know there would be a need in the community,” said Steve Hallett, a horticulture and landscape architecture professor and adviser to the student farm.

Chris Adair, who manages the students who work at the farm, said they're currently harvesting spinach and bagging it for donation to the Food Finders Food Bank, which serves residents in the area, and Purdue’s own food bank.

He said four students are still working on the farm and more will join them later this spring to plant crops for the summer and fall and harvest them. The fresh produce will be donated to the food pantries until students return to campus and Purdue's dining services resumes purchasing the food.