Student support services programs lands grant

GARY — A student support services program at Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus has been awarded a $1.3 million federal grant to assist its efforts to help students from underserved populations obtain a college education.

The grant, awarded to the TRIO program on campus, comes from the U.S. Department of Education and totals $1,309,440 over five years. It will be used to help provide opportunities for academic development, assistance with basic college requirements and help with motivational efforts to guide students toward successful completion of their postsecondary education.

“This is great news for Ivy Tech and for students attending the Lake County campus,” TRIO Director Lisa Edwards said. “The grant process is very competitive and we are so thankful to the chancellor, the grants development and management team and all the college departments that supported and contributed to the proposal. We could not have done this without them.”

Ivy Tech Lake County has offered the program for more than 15 years and has assisted more than 450 program participants successfully graduate from college, Edwards said. Many have gone on to obtain baccalaureate and post-baccalaureate degrees.