Students across Indiana saw substantial academic impacts from the pandemic. Here's what spring test scores show.

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic affected where students learned, what technology they used and now, the state has data to support "substantial" impacts on how much students in Indiana did learn.
At a State Board of Education meeting Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Education is presenting the results and initial findings from Indiana's spring 2021 assessments and the state's COVID-19 Academic Impact Study. The academic impacts from the pandemic ranged from moderate to significant — meaning it could take a year or more for students to recover — across schools, academic subjects and demographic groups.
In advance of Wednesday's meeting, Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said she applauds Indiana educators who worked tirelessly to provide safe classrooms for students, but the results confirm the significant impacts from COVID-19 they expected.
"Looking ahead, this new baseline and other student-level data provide direction on where we must focus individualized student learning over the coming years," she said in a news release issued Tuesday. "This is not a time to admire the problem — this is a time to focus on solutions.”
The Academic Impact Study, which was required by law, found tests results showing that elementary and middle school students statewide had significant impacts in math, and moderate to significant impacts in English/language arts (ELA). Other content areas were likely affected, too, the Department of Education said.
A significant impact is defined as requiring supplemental academic support with recovery time exceeding one year. Moderate impacts will likely require additional supports and could take up to a year to recover. Recovery is defined as returning to the levels students would be at under "normal" learning conditions, not reaching proficiency.
"We know that English/language arts and math provide the foundational building blocks upon which future learning is achieved, with one year of learning building upon the next," Jenner said.
Phase one of the impact study is being conducted by the National Center for Assessment and will be available later this summer. Initial statewide findings and breakdowns by corporation, ethnicity, gender and student group are available.
Statewide results from the Indiana Learning Evaluation and Readiness Network (ILEARN) assessment are one of many data points informing the impact study. The most recent ILEARN data show 40.5% of students are at or above proficiency standards in ELA and almost 37% are at or above standards in math, IDOE said.
There are significant gaps among racially and ethnically diverse students, low-income, special education and English language learners. The complete ILEARN results and other spring assessment results are available on the IDOE website.
ILEARN was first administered in 2019. It measures proficiency in ELA and math in grades three through eight, science in grades four and six, social studies in grade five and U.S. Government and biology for high schoolers. The tests were not administered in 2020 because of pandemic-related school closures and a federally-granted waiver.
Ninety seven percent of students grades three through eight across the state were tested in the 2021 assessment.
Because of variables in instruction due to the pandemic and the disruption in the 2020 assessment, this year's results should not be compared to the 2019 results, IDOE said. Instead, it said, the "2021 results present a new Indiana baseline."
"Now more than ever, every instructional minute counts, and schools cannot do this alone," Jenner said. "With data in hand, we must look to the future, and we need everyone to come to the table — educators, parents, community leaders and beyond — to provide individualized support and resources to each and every student."
For districts in the Region, Valparaiso Community Schools saw the highest ELA proficiency among third through eighth graders with 61.1%. East Porter County School Corp., School Town of Munster, Crown Point Community School Corp. and Union Township School Corp. were close behind with proficiency levels just below 60%.
Munster saw the highest proficiency level for math with 64%, while East Porter County, Valparaiso, Union Township, Crown Point and Duneland School Corp. fallng somewhere above 50%.
Students at School City of East Chicago and Gary Community School Corp. had the lowest levels of ELA proficiency with 9.2% and 7.8%, respectively.
Fewer than 10% of students from School City of Hammond, East Chicago and Gary — with only 2% — were proficient in math.
The American Rescue Plan Act requires states to allocate 5% and school districts to allocate 20% of grant funding to address learning loss among students through interventions such as summer school, extended school days or afterschool programs.
IDOE is encouraging schools to adopt a comprehensive, multi-year response to help all students recover. The response includes multiple action points such as analyzing individual student data points to meet students where they are, using strategic support like small group instruction and being intentional with learning time.
The response emphases individual students by also encouraging tailored instruction for individual or small group needs and focusing on remediation as needed for each student.