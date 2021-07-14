Students across Indiana saw substantial academic impacts from the pandemic. Here's what spring test scores show.

ILEARN was first administered in 2019. It measures proficiency in ELA and math in grades three through eight, science in grades four and six, social studies in grade five and U.S. Government and biology for high schoolers. The tests were not administered in 2020 because of pandemic-related school closures and a federally-granted waiver.

Ninety seven percent of students grades three through eight across the state were tested in the 2021 assessment.

Because of variables in instruction due to the pandemic and the disruption in the 2020 assessment, this year's results should not be compared to the 2019 results, IDOE said. Instead, it said, the "2021 results present a new Indiana baseline."

"Now more than ever, every instructional minute counts, and schools cannot do this alone," Jenner said. "With data in hand, we must look to the future, and we need everyone to come to the table — educators, parents, community leaders and beyond — to provide individualized support and resources to each and every student."