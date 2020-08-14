Students' first week of class is going 'better than expected', Region educators say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students’ return to class is going “better than expected” as Northwest Indiana’s first schools reopen this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Educators in the School Town of Munster and Valparaiso Community Schools, both of which began with in-person instruction Wednesday, say students are quickly adapting to new face covering and social distancing expectations.

“If we all do that and work together as a team and a family we can continue to keep going to school,” Munster High School Principal Michael Wells said he told students on their first day.

In both districts, students are being provided hard plastic tri-fold dividers to use on desktops or at lunch where masks must be removed to eat. Both districts are using both cafeterias and gymnasium or fieldhouse space to separate students beyond the recommended 6 feet of social distancing while eating.

Directional flow is being marked in hallways and strict enter and release times help control the flow of students in the hallways.