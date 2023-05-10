MERRILLVILLE — Lessons not found in books were learned by intermediate school students participating in the Town Council’s Municipal Day.

Audrey Prieto, one of the Merrillville Intermediate School students taking part, said she learned a great deal from the 90-minute Town Council meeting held on Tuesday.

“This was an amazing opportunity for me and an education,” Prieto said.

Prieto, who sat next to Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine and read her reports, was among about 22 MIS students selected to participate in the Town Council’s Municipal Day program.

Prior to the meeting, Prieto and other students met with council members and town department heads to learn about their jobs.

The youngsters then ran most of the Town Council meeting that followed.

Council members stepped in when it came time to vote on ordinances and other official matters.

“This will be a wonderful evening as we let the students do the work for us,” said Town Council President Rick Bella.

MIS student Saniyya Fisher was given the opportunity to head up the meeting after her essay was selected as one of the best of those who applied to be part of the program, according to school officials.

Sitting alongside Bella, Fisher presided over the meeting and read her essay.

Fisher said she has only lived in Merrillville for a short time and loves the community and its diversity.

“I think in so many ways it can be made better,” she said.

Fisher said if she was in charge of the municipality she would add more parks and make sure the community was free of trash.

More parks are needed, the existing ones need to be updated, more accessible and be usable by those with disabilities, she said.

There’s also a need for a community swimming pool for Merrillville residents, she said.

“When I look around I don’t see any public pools. The closest is Hobart. We should have at least one public pool so kids can get there,” she said.

Students during the meeting were also able to observe the ups and downs that often take place during a municipal meeting.

The “up” part of the meeting included the council approving the town’s purchase at $86,620 of property at 6680 Broadway.

That money will be used to construct the Merrillville Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Indiana.

The after school club is currently located in the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway, said Councilman Shawn Pettit.

“This has been a long time coming,” Pettit said.

Boys & Girls Club officials, including board president Matt Glaros, were jubilant with the news that includes annual payments of $200,000 over 10 years to help pay for construction costs.

“We’re very excited to be here tonight. Today’s kids are tomorrow’s leaders and you’re looking at them. We want to build a state of the art building,” Glaros said.

The tabling of a request by petitioner Leonard White, who also serves as Merrillville Town Councilman, proved to be the "down” part of the meeting.

White’s proposed project, which is to allow an office and event venue at 6120 Broadway, was tabled at the urging of Pettit.

“I need more time to digest,” Pettit said.

White countered by asking why his request wasn’t approved since it had been previously OK'd by the Board of Zoning Appeals.

“Is this council violating my rights?” White asked.

Some other town officials, including Chanda Flowers, criticized at the end of the meeting the handling of White’s request by the council and particularly Pettit.

“Mr. Pettit, I don’t think it’s a good look for the town,” Flowers said.

Bella, after the meeting had concluded, said he didn’t think having the students experience all facets of a meeting was bad.

“The idea is to educate students and this is part of that education. This is real life,” Bella said.

