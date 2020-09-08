Students settle in to new coronavirus campus experience as NWI universities begin again in person

“This is a good experience for our nursing students because nurses have to roll with everything,” nursing professor Sarah Dunleavy said. “Anything can happen at any time.”

At IUN — and on Indiana University campuses across the state — students, faculty and staff may be selected at random, or based on their affiliation with a group at high-risk for community transmission, to take a test regardless of whether the individual is showing symptoms.

“This is just to watch the data and make sure we can still be healthy,” said Vicki Román-Lagunas, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at IUN. “I am so humbled by the flexibility of our faculty and staff and students.”

Students on both campuses may be taking a combination of in-person and virtual classes so, at IUN, administrators have repurposed classroom space, open due to fewer in-person course assignments, as “Zoom Rooms” for students to take advantage of in between on-campus meetings.

Seats across all IU campuses are marked with red dots to indicate where individuals can sit while maintaining social distance.

It’s an adjustment, students and faculty say, but many say they’re glad to be back.