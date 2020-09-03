Study: Electronics could stop 40% of big truck rear crashes

AAA and other groups that have studied automatic emergency braking and other driver assist features have found that they don't work properly all of the time. But Teoh said his study still found that they prevent or mitigate the severity of crashes, and their performance is improving.

The systems use cameras, radar or other sensors to check the roadway. Some just warn the driver of hazards, while more sophisticated emergency braking systems will actually brake the truck.

In the U.S., there are no requirements for either system, but automatic emergency braking with forward collision warning has been required by the European Union on all new large trucks since late 2013, the institute said.

The systems could prevent horrific crashes that happen when trucks don't stop for slower or stopped traffic in freeway construction zones, Teoh said.