Substitute teachers, bus drivers and more will be paid more by Portage schools

PORTAGE — Substitute teachers, bus drivers, nurses and more will receive higher pay from Portage Township Schools.
The Portage Township Schools board approved a pay increase for all substitute groups at a recent meeting, according to a district news release. Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said the district will be able to offer a competitive wage with the raise.
"These individuals are essential to the operations of our schools," Trustee Wilma Vazquez said in the release. "These individuals ... develop relationships with the students, with the staff and with the families. It’s very well needed."
For substitute teachers, the most recent pay increase came in 2016, but for other substitute groups, such as custodial and transportation, there hasn't been a recent increase until now.
Trustee Shaunna Finley said many people choose to be substitutes because it works well for families with school-aged children and providing competitive wages allows them to keep serving the schools. Alaniz hopes the increase will create even more opportunities for residents to serve the schools and connect with students.
"Substitutes play an important role in our schools by serving as one more adult role model for our students," Alaniz said, in the release. "Furthermore, we saw their valuable contributions during the pandemic when many stepped in at a moment’s notice. Being able to provide this pay increase is a testament to our appreciation for the role our substitutes play within Portage Township Schools."
Here's a breakdown of the pay increases for each substitute group:
- Teachers
- Non-certified: $90/day
- Certified: $100/day
- Non-certified long-term (after 15 days worked): $110/day
- Certified long-term (after 15 days worked): $120/day
- Temporary teacher (minimum one full semester): Starting teacher daily rate
- Custodians: $12/hour
- Food service: $10/hour
- Bus drivers: $15/hour
- Bus attendant: $10.50/hour
- Clerical: $11/hour
- Instructional assistant: $9/hour
- Media clerk: $9/hour
- Study hall: $9/hour
- Computer coordinator: $11/hour
- Health assistant: $10.50/hour
- Nurse: $18/hour
To apply as a substitute for Portage Township Schools call the Administration Building at 219-762-6511. Those interested in serving as a long-term classroom substitute may apply online at www.portage.k12.in.us.