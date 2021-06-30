Substitute teachers, bus drivers and more will be paid more by Portage schools

PORTAGE — Substitute teachers, bus drivers, nurses and more will receive higher pay from Portage Township Schools.

The Portage Township Schools board approved a pay increase for all substitute groups at a recent meeting, according to a district news release. Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said the district will be able to offer a competitive wage with the raise.

"These individuals are essential to the operations of our schools," Trustee Wilma Vazquez said in the release. "These individuals ... develop relationships with the students, with the staff and with the families. It’s very well needed."

For substitute teachers, the most recent pay increase came in 2016, but for other substitute groups, such as custodial and transportation, there hasn't been a recent increase until now.

Trustee Shaunna Finley said many people choose to be substitutes because it works well for families with school-aged children and providing competitive wages allows them to keep serving the schools. Alaniz hopes the increase will create even more opportunities for residents to serve the schools and connect with students.