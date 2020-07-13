Subways sparkle, but does cleaning decrease COVID-19 risk?

The MTA is already testing a different form of UV light to disinfect subway cars, but it can only be done at station yards when the cars are out of service because of the harmful effect on humans. The limited pilot program costs about $1 million. Officials have not said how much it would cost to expand to the whole system. Chicago Transit Authority officials are waiting for the results of New York’s pilot program to see if the light is an option for their transit system.

Fred Maxik, whose company, Healthe, makes far-UVC light systems that are being used in office buildings and schools, cautioned that far-UVC light is not necessarily a panacea for anxious subway riders.

“No technology we have today is going to be perfect. It’s going to have to be used in conjunction with other good behaviors,” he said. “But I think this is the best of what we’ve got.”

Warren called far-UVC “a great innovation” but added that the logistical challenges of installing it across a century-old subway system are formidable. He would not speculate on what the agency's cleaning efforts might look like a year from now.