Sudden bursts of snow in Region could cause driving hazards, hinder visibility, NWS says

Bursts of mild to heavy snow showers are possible throughout Friday in most of Northwest Indiana and bordering Illinois counties, the National Weather Service reported.
Periodic showers are most likely to hit the area in the morning and afternoon, potentially causing hazardous driving conditions.
The strongest bursts could reduce drivers' visibility to a half mile or less, according to a special weather statement issued for much of the area.
Accumulating snow could avoid major highways, instead merely causing wet conditions, but is more likely to coat any elevated and less-traveled roads.
Conditions prompted NWS to issue advisories early Friday for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.
Meanwhile, LaPorte County remains under a less-severe hazardous weather outlook.
Forecasters predicted possible snow showers Friday, leading to periods of limited visibility and slippery road conditions.
Snow showers could persist through the weekend, though NWS says widespread hazardous weather events are not likely in the area.
NWS urged anyone traveling through the area to drive carefully and to prepare for sharp changes in visibility and patchy slick spots.
Drivers should slow down, anticipate extra travel times and leave extra distance between themselves and other vehicles.
