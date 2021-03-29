 Skip to main content
Suicide suspected in death of Lake County Jail inmate
Suicide suspected in death of Lake County Jail inmate

Lake County Jail

Lake County Jail is shown.

 Marc Chase

LAKE COUNTY — The death of a male inmate earlier this month at Lake County Jail is being investigated as a suicide, an official said.

The 62-year-old Crown Point man died March 3 after suffering a medical emergency at the jail, said Lake County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Pam Jones.

He was pronounced dead at 5:08 p.m. that day at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, a Lake County coroner's release states.

The cause of the man's death still was pending Monday, the coroner's office said.

Correctional officers and jail medical staff provided emergency care to the inmate before he was transported to the hospital, Jones said.

"The death is being treated as a possible suicide and is under review by detectives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. The official cause of death will be determined following the results of an autopsy conducted by the Lake County coroner’s office," Jones said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department, Lake County CSI, Crown Point Fire Department and Lake County coroner's office responded to the scene.

