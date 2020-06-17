Suit filed over man's killing by Indianapolis officer

Assistant Chief Chris Bailey has said a gun found near Reed appeared to have been fired at least twice. Attorneys for Reed's family have insisted that he didn’t exchange gunfire with the officer who shot him.

The suit names Mercer, Taylor, Deputy Chief Kendale Adams, and another African American officer, Steven Scott, who was disciplined after he was captured on video after the shooting saying: “I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” an apparent reference to a closed-casket funeral.

Attorney Swaray Conteh said Reed’s family hopes the lawsuit will help them gain access to evidence in the case. He said the family does not trust the police department and has requested but not received the coroner’s report on Reed’s autopsy.

The lawsuit comes at a time of nationwide protests against police brutality and discrimination following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Conteh said the family is seeking federal oversight of the investigation into Reed’s killing, but has not yet received a response to those requests. He said he believes the lawsuit will help that cause.

Conteh said the complaint is not intended to thwart the investigation by deputy Madison County prosecutor Rosemary Khoury who was appointed as a special prosecutor to probe Reed’s death.