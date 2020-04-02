Suit seeks Illinois inmates' release due to coronavirus

"Without urgent action by the Governor and the Illinois Department of Corrections to drastically reduce Illinois’s prison population, the novel coronavirus is likely to spread not just inside the walls of Illinois’s 28 prisons, but throughout prison communities as well," it says.

The kind of social distancing that helps slow transmission of the virus is impossible in prison, with prisoners crowded into small cells, as well as sharing showers and toilets, the suit says. It says a lack of masks, gloves and other protective equipment for guards adds to the hazards.

According to the filing, more than 50 Illinois prisoners have tested positive for the coronavirus, with the actual number of infected likely far higher.

Lawyers for civil-rights groups filed the 48-page lawsuit. It names Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections, Rob Jeffreys, as defendants. A message seeking comment from the Corrections Department wasn't immediately returned.

The lawsuit asks the court to order the immediate medical furlough of some prisoners and the transfer to home detention of others, including those 55 and older with less than a year left on their sentences. It argues that the sickness many prisoners would face violates constitutional protections against “cruel and usual punishment.”