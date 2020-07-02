Suit targets driver of crash that left 15-year-old dead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A civil lawsuit has been filed seeking an undisclosed amount of money from a 19-year-old DeMotte man and his insurance company following a crash last month that left a 15-year-old Boone Grove boy dead.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the parents of the deceased, Christian Villarreal, and targets driver Brandon Griffin and Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

It claims that the crash and Villarreal's death are the results of the carelessness and negligence of Griffin.

Griffin reportedly told police he was traveling northbound on County Line Road in Porter Township at about 80 mph around 10:30 p.m. June 17 and does not remember crashing. He was not familiar with the area.

A female passenger, who was in the front seat at the time of the crash, said the car was traveling at 100 mph when she informed the driver he was about to miss his turn, police said.

Evidence shows the car ran off the roadway to the east and traveled approximately 400 feet through the farm field, police said. The 2013 Hyundai Sonata reportedly struck multiple trees.