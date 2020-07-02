Suit targets driver of crash that left 15-year-old dead

VALPARAISO — A civil lawsuit has been filed seeking an undisclosed amount of money from a 19-year-old DeMotte man and his insurance company following a crash last month that left a 15-year-old Boone Grove boy dead.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the parents of the deceased, Christian Villarreal, and targets driver Brandon Griffin and Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company.
It claims that the crash and Villarreal's death are the results of the carelessness and negligence of Griffin.
Griffin reportedly told police he was traveling northbound on County Line Road in Porter Township at about 80 mph around 10:30 p.m. June 17 and does not remember crashing. He was not familiar with the area.
A female passenger, who was in the front seat at the time of the crash, said the car was traveling at 100 mph when she informed the driver he was about to miss his turn, police said.
Evidence shows the car ran off the roadway to the east and traveled approximately 400 feet through the farm field, police said. The 2013 Hyundai Sonata reportedly struck multiple trees.
Villarreal's parents are left with medical and funeral expenses, and will continue to suffer the loss of their son, according to the lawsuit filed by attorney Walter Alvarez.
"This incident is an absolute terrible tragedy and a nightmare for all parents," Alvarez said. "I have been practicing for over 45 years and it especially saddens me when a young teenager's life is extinguished by the carelessness of another teenager driver who, obviously, did not have the adequate experience, but still pursued the thrills of driving 100 mph," Alvarez said.
He expressed interest in positively impacting driver education programs and insurance companies to encourage more stringent teaching methods or maybe putting mandatory speed monitors on vehicles driven by anyone under 20 years of age.
Aaron Michael Metzner
Alex Lee Bultema
Alyssa Ann Marshall
Antonio Leoncio Ortiz
Ashley Nicole Tabor
Beck Alan Serles
Bradley Michael Jervis
Brandon John Vespo
Brittney Carollee Copeman
Britton Kane Wilson
Brooke Mykayla Elrod
Daviyd B Turner
Eddie Joe Zarr
Everett Lee Gatlin
Isaac Albany Shepard
Joseph Edward Schmitt
Joshua Joseph Baylock
Karen Ann Murphy
Kyle Allen Warnke
Matthew Daniel Pugh
Matthew Edward Jordan
Matthew Leslie Hampton
Mitchell Paris Mickles
Rachael Marie Albertson
Rachel Shannon Jaeger
Raymond Kent Kluth
Ronald Joseph Keneson
Thomas Anthony Barr
Tricia Lynn Rippe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!