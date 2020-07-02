You are the owner of this article.
Suit targets driver of crash that left 15-year-old dead
Suit targets driver of crash that left 15-year-old dead

Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — A civil lawsuit has been filed seeking an undisclosed amount of money from a 19-year-old DeMotte man and his insurance company following a crash last month that left a 15-year-old Boone Grove boy dead.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the parents of the deceased, Christian Villarreal, and targets driver Brandon Griffin and Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

It claims that the crash and Villarreal's death are the results of the carelessness and negligence of Griffin.

Griffin reportedly told police he was traveling northbound on County Line Road in Porter Township at about 80 mph around 10:30 p.m. June 17 and does not remember crashing. He was not familiar with the area.

UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal Porter County crash

A female passenger, who was in the front seat at the time of the crash, said the car was traveling at 100 mph when she informed the driver he was about to miss his turn, police said.

Evidence shows the car ran off the roadway to the east and traveled approximately 400 feet through the farm field, police said. The 2013 Hyundai Sonata reportedly struck multiple trees.

Villarreal's parents are left with medical and funeral expenses, and will continue to suffer the loss of their son, according to the lawsuit filed by attorney Walter Alvarez.

"This incident is an absolute terrible tragedy and a nightmare for all parents," Alvarez said. "I have been practicing for over 45 years and it especially saddens me when a young teenager's life is extinguished by the carelessness of another teenager driver who, obviously, did not have the adequate experience, but still pursued the thrills of driving 100 mph," Alvarez said.

He expressed interest in positively impacting driver education programs and insurance companies to encourage more stringent teaching methods or maybe putting mandatory speed monitors on vehicles driven by anyone under 20 years of age.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

