CROWN POINT — Access to Summertree Estates has been built on Colorado Street, but curbs on the road are still a point of concern for Plan Commission members.
On Monday, James Yannakopoulos, attorney for developer Dave VanDyke of CP Real Estate Holdings Inc., addressed various concerns previously raised about the 107-lot development.
Since coming before the commission in March, tweaks have been made to the plat, which includes excluding a nature preserve area, addressing landscaping easements and adding tree maintenance to the homeowner’s association conveyance.
“This subdivision also has come a long way. The developer has addressed residential concerns and homeowner association issues, as well as met timeline deadlines enforced by the planning commission for road and infrastructure completion,” Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said.
Although the secondary plat was unanimously approved, one concern still lingered: curbing on Colorado Street.
Street and curb construction for Phase 3A has wrapped for the season and going back “would impose additional budgetary restraint,” Yannakopoulos said.
Yannakopoulos pointed out the development qualifies for an exemption under the subdivision code when it comes to curbing, since it is near an agricultural zone district.
“There’s significant issues about putting curbs in on Colorado just on the west side and not on the east side because the east side is still controlled by the county,” he said.
Putting in curbs would create water drainage issues, since the road is designed for ditch drainage and wouldn’t allow cars to pull off the road effectively, he said.
Schlueter said while Yannakopoulos made valid points, something needs to be done for when Colorado becomes a heavily traveled road.
When the city has let go of the curbing issue in the past, the city ends up footing the cost of improvements when it comes a well-traveled road, Schlueter said.
Commission member Laura Sauerman said she doesn't think it's unreasonable to ask the developer to put funds in escrow so the money is there once it's time to make improvements to Colorado.
Ultimately, the commission unanimously denied to grant Summertree the agricultural zone variance since there is development in the area. Members Dan Rohaley and John Marshall were absent.
It also unanimously authorized planning staff and engineering to make the final decision on how the curb issue on Colorado will be taken care of.