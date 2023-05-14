During the recent primary election season, every candidate was asked to take an Ethics Pledge. Out of 398 Northwest Indiana candidates only 147 or 37% actually signed the Pledge. Why was the response rate so low?

Was the Pledge too complex, too detailed, too hard to complete?

The Pledge, which was developed by the Shared Ethics Advisory Commission (SEAC), only asked candidates to provide ethics training for their employees and also to support strong and effective whistleblower protection. Simple, straightforward! The Pledge didn’t even ask candidates to personally be ethical.

If the Pledge was easy to understand and complete, could the low response rate be because it is too difficult to actually provide ethics training?

SEAC has developed a user-friendly ethics training curriculum that combines computer-based training with live interaction with a SEAC-trained ethics coach. Dozens of local government employees have agreed to serve as ethics coaches and lead their co-workers in a discussion on ethical decision-making. SEAC training materials are freely available to any local town, city or county that has joined SEAC.

Could failure to sign be based on concern that providing ethics training would be too expensive?

SEAC membership involves a very modest annual fee, varying depending on how many employees the community has. The smallest towns pay only $150 each year. The largest communities $1,800. This is the only ongoing monetary cost to member communities. Ethics training is so economical because all of us involved with SEAC are unpaid volunteers.

If the Pledge is simple and straightforward and ethics training is readily available and the cost very modest, what other possible reason could there be for a candidate’s failure to sign?

It can’t be that they didn’t know about it. A request for signatures was sent either to the candidate’s street address or email address using information from the Boards of Elections of Lake, LaPorte and Porter Counties. If a candidate did not respond to the first communication and we had their email address, up to two additional requests were sent.

Having gone through all the likely objections to signing the Pledge, we are left with the suspicion that non-signers must feel ethics training isn’t worth it or maybe they don’t care about such training one way or the other or they have concluded voters don’t care about local government ethics.

Each election, SEAC releases to the media the names of those who sign the Pledge in the hopes that the public will consider local government ethics when they vote. For this year’s Primary, a full-page ad was also purchased. Perhaps, this more dramatic presentation of Pledge results will spur additional candidates to sign up in the future. They will have another chance during this Fall’s general election.

One final note: The good news is that 147 local candidates felt the commitments embodied in the Pledge are worthy of support. Whether they won or lost, these candidates should be congratulated for their civil mindedness.