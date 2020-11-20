Surfer rescued after getting stuck in Lake Michigan, police say

GARY — A person who was windsurfing at Marquette Park was rescued Thursday afternoon after he became unable to get back to shore, police said.
Gary police responded about 1:30 p.m. to the 500 block of North Grand Boulevard, where the surfer got stuck in the water, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The surfer was on the lake earlier when strong winds carried him too far. He tried fighting the wind but became fatigued and was unable to get back to shore, Westerfield said.
Gary firefighters made several attempts to launch a rescue craft, but were unable to get onto an entry ramp because strong winds were piling up sand, Westerfield said.
Afterward, a Portage Fire Department marine unit successfully launched their boat and were able pull the surfer from the water.
He declined medical attention, Westerfield said.
The Portage Fire Department referred questions about the rescue to Gary police.
