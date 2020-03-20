Surgeon general's TV praise of Trump earns his 'star' label

More recently, they have been in the public eye because their medical advice caused political problems for the president.

Dr. C. Everett Koop was at odds with the Reagan White House with his calls for AIDS education for elementary school students and support of condoms for disease prevention. Dr. Jocelyn Elders was fired by Bill Clinton after she affirmed at an AIDS conference that it may be appropriate to promote masturbation to help dissuade young people from engaging in risky sexual activity. Dr. Richard Carmona said after he left the office that the George W. Bush administration tried to "water down" his report on the dangers of secondhand smoke.

Adams, an anesthesiologist, has gained notice during the coronavirus crisis for his eager defense of the president.

Days after Vice President Mike Pence tapped him to join the task force, Adams conducted a radio interview where he appeared to stray far outside the scope of medicine to defend Trump's comment at a South Carolina rally that Democrats were pushing a “new hoax” by spotlighting the coronavirus.