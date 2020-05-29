Surveillance video shows shooting victim running from gunfire in parking lot, courts say

Frith appears to motion for his companion to leave with him, but the man continues talking to the person inside the room. Frith then appears to say something to someone in the room and is seen briefly pulling out his gun again.

He then walked away from the room, putting the gun back inside his pants. Next, he is seen walking back to the same room and starts talking to a man. At 9:49 p.m. Frith is seen walking east through the parking lot and walks up to an area in the lot near the room he previously visited.

In front of the room, the victim is seen speaking with one of the men. Frith then appears to exchange words with the man the victim is speaking to.

The man appears to yell at Frith over the railing and the victim is seen walking toward Frith, who was partially crouched near the hotel room doors at the time. The victim’s hands were empty and appear to be held up as if he was intending to physically fight Frith, court records said.

Frith then drew his handgun and shot the victim, who instantly retreated and ran south toward some parked vehicles, surveillance footage showed. Frith appears to allegedly point his weapon at the fleeing victim, firing another round at him.