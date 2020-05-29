Surveillance video shows shooting victim running from gunfire in parking lot, courts say

MERRILLVILLE — An apparent verbal squabble at a motel turned into a shooting when a man ran for his life as he was being fired upon in the parking lot, courts said.
Police said at the time of the shooting, there were numerous other hotel patrons, employees and other bystanders in the immediate area.
Corey Jule Collins Frith Jr., of Gary, faces charges of aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness, according to Lake Superior court records. Frith was arrested Thursday and charging court records were filed Friday.
At about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, the victim told police he was standing outside of his room speaking to a friend at the Economy Inn at 8275 Louisiana Street, according to court reports.
He said Frith then approached him, pulled out a gun and shot him. He was then taken by ambulance to Franciscan Health Crown Point, where he was treated for a gunshot wound in his thigh which caused a large blood loss.
Police reviewed surveillance video from the inn, which showed Frith and another man walk up to a room and knocking on a door about 30 minutes before the shooting.
As the men were talking to someone inside, Frith is seen stepping back and briefly pulling out a gun and putting it back in his pants.
Frith appears to motion for his companion to leave with him, but the man continues talking to the person inside the room. Frith then appears to say something to someone in the room and is seen briefly pulling out his gun again.
He then walked away from the room, putting the gun back inside his pants. Next, he is seen walking back to the same room and starts talking to a man. At 9:49 p.m. Frith is seen walking east through the parking lot and walks up to an area in the lot near the room he previously visited.
In front of the room, the victim is seen speaking with one of the men. Frith then appears to exchange words with the man the victim is speaking to.
The man appears to yell at Frith over the railing and the victim is seen walking toward Frith, who was partially crouched near the hotel room doors at the time. The victim’s hands were empty and appear to be held up as if he was intending to physically fight Frith, court records said.
Frith then drew his handgun and shot the victim, who instantly retreated and ran south toward some parked vehicles, surveillance footage showed. Frith appears to allegedly point his weapon at the fleeing victim, firing another round at him.
The victim is seen limping as he takes cover behind a car. Frith himself then flees the area going east through the parking lot.
After a search with a Lake County Sheriff's helicopter and K-9, police found Frith at America's Best Inn, police said.
When police interviewed Frith, he initially denied being at the inn or having a gun, but later admitted he was at Economy Inn when he shot a man with a 9 mm handgun and fled, court documents said. He also claimed the victim pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
Frith is currently being held at the Lake County Jail.
