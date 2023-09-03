In air currents above us and throughout area gardens, fields and nature preserves, an incredible spectacle is underway. On delicate wings a creature is migrating — or is preparing to migrate — more than 2,000 miles to mountainous areas of central Mexico coated with Oyamel fir trees.

Using their antennae as a GPS, monarch butterflies by the thousands are traveling during September — with stragglers seen into October — through Northwest Indiana, stopping to fuel on nectar from flowers like native asters and goldenrod. They also favor annuals like colorful zinnias, well-suited to their extendable, tube-like proboscises.

The annual trek began sometime in August, with some migrants already arriving from as far away as Canada. Locally born monarchs have been finishing their lifecycle and are now fattening up for the long journey.

Migration is signaled by changes in the sun’s angle, temperature fluctuations and the quality of milkweed plants, according to Monarch Joint Venture, a partnership comprised of governmental agencies, nonprofits, community groups, universities and businesses. It's sort of a bittersweet time, signaling oncoming winter months but also calling attention to challenges faced by this species, like habitat loss, herbicide overspray and overuse, and climate change.

It’s amazing any of them make it to Mexico at all. These far-reaching issues, however, have not stopped several organizations and municipalities from lending a helping hand by organizing events and taking specific steps to honor them.

Events scheduled honoring monarchs

First up is a Monarch Migration Celebration Sept. 9 hosted by Lake County Parks for all ages at Gibson Woods Nature Preserve, 6201 Parrish Ave. in Hammond. Pre-registration is required for this monarch-viewing outing and to prepare milkweed seed balls to take home. To register, call 219-844-3188. If you miss the event, trails can still be walked every weekday except Mondays.

On Sept. 10, the Munster Monarch Festival debuts from noon to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park. Featured will be hourly live monarch releases, music, a native plant sale and booths celebrating pollinators and more. The event is sponsored by the Munster Civic Foundation in partnership with Munster Parks and Recreation and several other organizations.

Also on Sept. 10 at the Brewery Lodge in Michigan City, the Monarch Music Festival, a benefit for Save the Dunes, celebrates monarchs while raising funds for advocacy on a variety of environmental and conservation issues. General adult admission in advance is $50 and includes food and a drink ticket. After Sept. 9 the fee is $60. For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/monarch-music-fest-tickets-648189932537.

The 6th Annual Festival de la Monarca, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., is organized by The Nature Conservancy in partnership with the City of East Chicago with help from Audubon Great Lakes, the Field Museum, Save the Dunes, Shirley Heinze Land Trust and the Wild Ones Chapter of Gibson Woods. This free event at Kosciusko Park, 151st and Indianapolis Boulevard, will feature music, art, food and dance celebrating monarchs and cultural connections to Mexico.

New this year will be The Monarch Experience, designed by TNC to introduce participants to the monarch lifecycle and migration through activities and art creations. Several entities will also give away free native plants. For more information visit facebook.com/ECMonarchfestival/.

Municipal and individual measures make a difference

Taking monarch protection one step further, several area municipalities have joined the Monarch City USA network (monarchcityusa.com), including Munster last January.

“The Munster Civic Foundation supported efforts towards the eight steps to become a Monarch City by asking to join, installing a sign on Ridge Road and Columbia Avenue, committing to encouraging monarch habitats around town, adding more milkweed and working with garden clubs and gardening experts,“ said Diane Kitchell, a Foundation member who requested the designation.

“Establishing a monarch festival, integrating monarch butterfly conservation into the town’s land-use planning, and working with the local library and educators to promote a better understanding of land conservation also were initiated,” she said.

Dyer and Valparaiso are also network members, which can be commenced by any resident willing to help undertake necessary actions to attain the designation. Will your municipality be next?

Individuals can also make a difference by installing a Monarch Way Station recognized by Monarch Watch (shop.monarchwatch.org/product/Waystation-Certification-Application/190004). For an $18 fee, participants receive a certificate and acknowledgement on their website. Requirements are fairly easy to achieve, such as making sure you have both milkweed and nectar plants in your garden. Currently there are 101 stations registered in Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties. Get yours registered today!

With lots of habitat provided by the Indiana Dunes National Park, TNC, Shirley Heinze Land Trust, our county parks and others, northwest Indiana is positioned to be an ideal place for monarchs to live in and migrate through. Understanding and embracing monarch conservation through science and individual actions further amplifies our impact, so get involved!