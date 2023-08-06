Just above the wave drift-line and in front of a foredune at West Beach in the Indiana Dunes National Park, a patch of short plants with tiny flowers caught my attention as I was rambling down the beach. What could possibly live in those tough conditions? A quick check of the Seek app on my phone confirmed what I suspected was sea rocket, a species with succulent leaves able to store water and withstand the harsh effects of sunlight and sand.

Sea rocket is what is known as a “pioneer species” at the beach, stabilizing sand to induce dune formation. The plants then die and decay, adding organic material and nutrients to nurture other dune-building species such as marram grass and cottonwood trees.

Taking notice of a sea rocket plant is just one example of how the Lake Michigan shoreline never ceases to ignite my sense of wonder. Being a very dynamic environment, the beach and views of the lake change every day.

"In every outthrust headland, in every curving beach, in every grain of sand there is a story of the earth," said famed environmentalist and author Rachel Carson.

Nature reveals itself during frequent walks

For other people, a walk along the lake may be a place to ponder the vicissitudes of life. For me, though, it always puts me in the moment. As soon as I arrive, I immediately feel immersed in nature that my mind craves after too much desk work. Some days the sand near the water is as hard to walk on as cement, while other days it’s as soft as a comforter, producing a singing sound unique to our shoreline as I amble along.

Every single time I walk the beach, I’m rewarded with small but meaningful moments of nature-enjoyment, like watching Caspian terns with their long, red beaks dive into the lake. This time of the year, I also love seeing sanderlings and Forster terns scurry along the water’s edge, and soon I’ll be observing monarch butterflies making their long journey to Mexico. After their long flight across or around the lake, I’m sure they are relieved to find nurturing species to sip on, such as showy goldenrod and federally endangered Pitcher’s thistle, in the foredunes.

The beach would not be possible, though, without Lake Michigan collaborating with storms, wind, water and currents to bring sand born of quartz and granite to our southern shores via a longshore current. Predominantly in the summer, the sand is then gently moved onshore by wind and waves, provided nothing is impeding it from doing so.

Further enhancing beach enjoyment is the Public Trust Doctrine

The sand below what is known as the natural ordinary high-water mark is owned by the citizens of Indiana due to our state’s robust Public Trust Doctrine — the best on the Great Lakes. This doctrine preserves my right to enjoy, access, recreate on and walk Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline every day of the year.

According to the Conservation Law Center, based at Indiana University in Bloomington, the Public Trust Doctrine is the legal principle that certain natural resources like the Lake Michigan shoreline must be protected by the government in perpetuity for the public’s benefit and cannot be controlled by private interests.

“Permitting public shorelines to be under private control allows harmful development and puts precious ecosystems and wildlife at risk,” states the Conservation Law Center’s website, https://conservationlawcenter.org/publictrust.

With so precious few miles to enjoy here, I’m glad the doctrine has some teeth in it. At the same time, I can certainly understand that ownership and use conflicts can occur. It’s not an easy concept to wrap my brain around, especially when the lake rises and tries to claim land, breakwaters, houses, septic systems and roads well above what is held in the Public Trust, potentially creating all kinds of environmental impacts to the lake’s ecosystem.

Just several years ago, I could barely traverse the beach it was so tiny, the result of rising lake waters combined with the effects of erosion and sand starvation. But even as some argue about who owns what, what is causing erosion and sand starvation and whether protection measures should be allowed, we can all agree on one thing: The lake always goes up and down — and has been ever since the glaciers departed Lake Michigan more than 12,000 years ago. It’s a dynamic lake, ever-changing, just like the beach itself. More importantly, impacts to the lake and the Public Trust Doctrine should always be recognized, and either avoided or mitigated.

It's time for me to take a walk on the beach and leave those troubles for another day:

"The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction," said Rachel Carson.

Sea rockets, terns, Pitcher’s thistle, the dunes themselves, Indiana residents and much more are counting on us to do so.