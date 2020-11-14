Susi said 'yes!' Miller Beach couple gets engaged with aerial proposal

Staehle-Galante and Benjamin have known each other since they were kids. Both grew up on Miller Beach, and their parents were and still are good friends.

Staehle-Galante said their parents were a part of a group with at least 25 couples called "The Miller Mafia."

"We grew up calling ourselves second generation Miller Mafia. So now that two of the Miller Mafia kids are joining together, it's a big thing with the remaining Miller Mafia folks, our parents and their friends and whatnot," Staehle-Galante said.

The engagement is endearing, as each of their parents is getting another child, Staehle-Galante added.

"As Joe mentioned my brother just passed in November (2019), and then a couple years ago, Joe lost his sister to cancer, also at a very young age," Staehle-Galante said. "We're kind of looking at it like my mom is gaining a son back, and Joe's parents are gaining a daughter back."

A COVID-19 romance

Benjamin, who is 10 years Staehle-Galante's senior, went off to college and didn't take interest in Staehle-Galante until 30 years later at a birthday party for her mom in February 2018.

The pair wouldn't go on their first date until two years later.