Susi said 'yes!' Miller Beach couple gets engaged with aerial proposal
GARY — When Susi Staehle-Galante went on a Sunday afternoon walk with her daughter and boyfriend, she didn't expect to see her name in the sky. 

However as she walked down Miller Beach in mid-October she spotted a banner flying behind a blue and yellow airplane with eight words in red letters: "I love you Susi. Will you marry me?"  

After seeing the banner, she saw her now-fiance Joe Benjamin on one knee. 

"I was surprised. We had picked up the ring some time ago, well picked out the diamond and then designed the ring," Staehle-Galante said. "I knew it was coming sometime soon, but I definitely did not know that Joey and my daughter had been plotting since Friday (Oct. 9) to make it happen on Sunday (Oct. 11)."

After the aerial proposal, a local photographer, Tommy Gonzales, posted a photo of the airplane and banner on Facebook in the Miller Beach, Gary, IN, group, leaving commenters asking: Did Susi say yes? 

She did. 

"I wanted to make it extremely special. Susi's a very special lady to me, as you might guess. We both grew up on the beach, and she spends lots of time on the beach with her friends, and I wanted to make it super special," Benjamin said. 

Staehle-Galante and Benjamin have known each other since they were kids. Both grew up on Miller Beach, and their parents were and still are good friends.

Staehle-Galante said their parents were a part of a group with at least 25 couples called "The Miller Mafia." 

"We grew up calling ourselves second generation Miller Mafia. So now that two of the Miller Mafia kids are joining together, it's a big thing with the remaining Miller Mafia folks, our parents and their friends and whatnot," Staehle-Galante said. 

The engagement is endearing, as each of their parents is getting another child, Staehle-Galante added. 

"As Joe mentioned my brother just passed in November (2019), and then a couple years ago, Joe lost his sister to cancer, also at a very young age," Staehle-Galante said. "We're kind of looking at it like my mom is gaining a son back, and Joe's parents are gaining a daughter back."

A COVID-19 romance 

Benjamin, who is 10 years Staehle-Galante's senior, went off to college and didn't take interest in Staehle-Galante until 30 years later at a birthday party for her mom in February 2018.

The pair wouldn't go on their first date until two years later.

"Our first official date was February 8 of 2020 after knowing each other for 50 years," Benjamin said. "It has been an incredible romance ever since, aided by COVID, because we were locked down for COVID. So we got a chance to really connect and know each other again; couldn't make this happen fast enough."  

The pair spent about four weeks together, quarantining in Florida during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States in late March, they said. 

Since they were quarantining, the pair couldn't go out for dinner or anything, really, besides sit and talk, Staehle-Galante said. 

"We really took advantage of the opportunity to really get to know each other and get reacquainted, and I would venture to say that that's probably where we fell in love," Staehle-Galante said.

The couple is planning a June wedding. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

