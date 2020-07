Suspect at large in Crown Point bar shooting, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — After a shooting in front of a Crown Point bar sent one gunshot victim to a hospital, police continue to search for a suspect.

The victim, a 21-year-old Gary resident, has since been discharged from the hospital and has been in contact with authorities as the case continues, said Ryan Patrick, operations commander of the Crown Point Police Department.

At 2:47 a.m. July 18, police were called to a fight and shots fired at Rivals Sports Bar and Grill at 1910 North Main Street, police said. Officers learned someone had been shot during a fight in the parking lot and was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus. The suspect who shot the victim reportedly fled the area before authorities arrived.

Police said it is still unclear what caused the altercation after getting statements from the victim and witnesses. In the course of the investigation, it has been determined there were two weapons fired in front of the bar that night, according to witness accounts and evidence at the scene.

“We know that there are two separate shooters because of the different caliber casings located and collected in the Rivals parking lot,” Patrick said.