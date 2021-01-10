Suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with police, authorities say

A suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police following a pursuit early Sunday morning.

Dyer police tried to initiate a traffic stop on a Black Dodge Charger with Tennessee license plates around 1:36 a.m. at U.S. 30 and Hart Street. The vehicle disregarded and fled north on Hart, police said.

Dyer police coordinated with other agencies to set up a tire deflation device near Columbia Avenue and Calumet Avenue. The Charger lost control just before the intersection, left the road and rolled over. Two suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the industrial area west of Calumet Avenue, Hein said.

Police located the two suspects and one of them opened fire at officers with a handgun. The shooter fled further and continued to discharge his weapon and officers returned fire. The man was struck and died from his injuries. The other suspect was detained on the ground, police said.

The Major Crimes Task Force was activated and is investigating the shooting.