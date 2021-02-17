Suspect in 1992 killing of woman, child faces judge

CROWN POINT — A Tennessee man made his first court appearance Wednesday on charges alleging he killed a woman and her 4-year-old daughter in summer 1992.
Victor Lofton, 56, of Humboldt, Tennessee, was linked to the slayings of 21-year-old Felicia Howard and her 4-year-old daughter DenNisha Howard through DNA samples, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Lofton was born in East Chicago but moved to Tennessee at a young age, police said. He is accused of killing Howard and her child while he stayed with his relative in Gary for a couple of months in 1992.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Lofton's behalf two to counts of murder, online records show. A public defender was appointed.
Lofton was arrested in Tennessee last week and extradited to Lake County, according to the FBI.
The FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team secured the charges Feb. 2 after reopening the case in early 2019, according to newly unsealed court records.
GRIT investigators asked the Indiana State Police laboratory to further analyze DNA found in a sexual assault kit for Felicia Howard, documents show.
State police determined the sample contained DNA from Howard and an unknown male. Further investigation showed the male's DNA matched Lofton, who has a prior conviction in Tennessee, court documents say.
Felicia Howard and her daughter were found shot to death July 15, 1992, inside their second-floor apartment in the 3800 block of Washington Street in Gary.
Felicia Howard died from a gunshot wound to the chest, records state.
She was found nude and lying partially on a mattress as she reached for DenNisha, who had been shot in the head, records state.
The 4-year-old was wearing a shirt and diaper and was facedown on the mattress, records state.
The double homicide shocked community members, who raised a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
When GRIT detectives visited Lofton in September 2020 in Tennessee, he agreed to give a DNA sample and asked if "maybe something could be wrong because he watches 'Forensic Files' on television," court records state.
State police determined the DNA profile linked to Felicia Howard's homicide was 1 trillion times more likely to originate from Lofton than from another male, documents state.
In a subsequent interview with police in October, investigators showed Lofton a photo of Howard and DenNisha and asked if he knew them. He appeared to bite his lips, records allege.
Lofton admitted he lived with a relative in Gary in the 1980s, but he denied knowing Felicia Howard, records state.
Lofton's relative told police Lofton lived with him for a couple of months in summer 1992, records state. Lofton had been living in Detroit before that time and moved to Tennessee afterward.
The relative told police he owned a Browning .380-caliber handgun while Lofton stayed with him, records state.
The Lake County sheriff's Crime Scene Unit determined a spent bullet casing found at the double homicide scene had markings consistent with a .38-caliber handgun.
With assistance from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigators recovered the Browning handgun Lofton's relative owned in 1992, records state.
Upon further analysis, the sheriff's CSI Unit determined the spent bullet could neither be identified nor excluded as having been fired from the Browning handgun, records state.
Lofton is next scheduled to appear before Judge Samuel Cappas on Feb. 24.