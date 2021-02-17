Suspect in 1992 killing of woman, child faces judge

Felicia Howard and her daughter were found shot to death July 15, 1992, inside their second-floor apartment in the 3800 block of Washington Street in Gary.

Felicia Howard died from a gunshot wound to the chest, records state.

She was found nude and lying partially on a mattress as she reached for DenNisha, who had been shot in the head, records state.

The 4-year-old was wearing a shirt and diaper and was facedown on the mattress, records state.

The double homicide shocked community members, who raised a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

When GRIT detectives visited Lofton in September 2020 in Tennessee, he agreed to give a DNA sample and asked if "maybe something could be wrong because he watches 'Forensic Files' on television," court records state.

State police determined the DNA profile linked to Felicia Howard's homicide was 1 trillion times more likely to originate from Lofton than from another male, documents state.

In a subsequent interview with police in October, investigators showed Lofton a photo of Howard and DenNisha and asked if he knew them. He appeared to bite his lips, records allege.