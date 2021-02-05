Suspect in 3-year-old's shooting charged with shooting child's teen uncle in 2019

After the 3-year-old was shot, the teen uncle began to suspect Jones intentionally shot him in 2019, witnesses told police.

The teen said he recalled arguing with Jones in early December 2019 because Jones yelled at his nephew, who was 1 year old, according to court records.

About a week later, Jones asked the teen if he wanted to shoot a gun, documents allege.

The teen said yes, and they went to a wooded area where Jones allegedly allowed the boy to shoot a handgun four times. The boy handed the gun back to Jones, who fired it four more times, shooting the teen in the arm and groin, records state.

The teen ran home and lied by a vehicle while Jones told the teen's sister the teen had been shot, records state. The sister took the teen to a hospital.

The boy admitted he initially told police someone in a vehicle on Seventh Avenue shot at him and Jones because Jones was dating his sister and he thought Jones shot him by accident.

In an interview with detectives this week, Jones allegedly admitted he shot the teen Dec. 5, 2019, but claimed it was an accident and said the teen "fell in front of both bullets."