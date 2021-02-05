Suspect in 3-year-old's shooting charged with shooting child's teen uncle in 2019

CROWN POINT — A Gary man suspected of shooting a 3-year-old three times this week was charged Thursday in connection with a previous shooting that wounded the child's then-13-year-old uncle in 2019.
Ryant T. Jones, 25, lived with the 3-year-old, the child's mother and the child's teen uncle Dec. 5, 2019, at an apartment in the 1700 block of East Seventh Avenue when the teen was shot in the arm and groin area, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
The teen, who is now 15, told police he initially gave them a false narrative about the 2019 shooting because he though Jones shot him by accident, records state.
No charges have been filed in the 3-year-old's shooting, which happened about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. According to court records, that investigation is not yet complete.
Online court records showed Jones was wanted Friday on an arrest warrant. He has not yet entered a plea.
The child's mother told police Jones called her while she was at work, said her 3-year-old had been shot and repeatedly said he was sorry. Jones picked her up from her job, and they called 911 when they returned home, records state.
The 3-year-old, who suffered three gunshot wounds, told investigators Jones shot him, but that Jones "was being good," court documents state.
After the 3-year-old was shot, the teen uncle began to suspect Jones intentionally shot him in 2019, witnesses told police.
The teen said he recalled arguing with Jones in early December 2019 because Jones yelled at his nephew, who was 1 year old, according to court records.
About a week later, Jones asked the teen if he wanted to shoot a gun, documents allege.
The teen said yes, and they went to a wooded area where Jones allegedly allowed the boy to shoot a handgun four times. The boy handed the gun back to Jones, who fired it four more times, shooting the teen in the arm and groin, records state.
The teen ran home and lied by a vehicle while Jones told the teen's sister the teen had been shot, records state. The sister took the teen to a hospital.
The boy admitted he initially told police someone in a vehicle on Seventh Avenue shot at him and Jones because Jones was dating his sister and he thought Jones shot him by accident.
In an interview with detectives this week, Jones allegedly admitted he shot the teen Dec. 5, 2019, but claimed it was an accident and said the teen "fell in front of both bullets."
Jones was charged Thursday in the 2019 shooting with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony, along with felony counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license.
