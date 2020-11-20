Suspect in drug raid admitted he was selling meth, records allege

HOBART — A resident of a suspected drug house who was arrested along with six other people during a raid early Wednesday admitted to selling meth and possessing firearms as a felon, court records allege.

Hobart police allege James L. Ppool, 33, of Hobart, twice sold substances that field tested positive for suspected methamphetamine to undercover investigators during controlled buys at his home in the 4000 block of Missouri Street, leading police to apply for a search warrant on the home, Capt. James Gonzales said.

Police made the purchases Nov. 10 and 16 as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez approved the warrant, which Hobart police executed about 6:30 a.m. with assistance from Northwest Regional SWAT Team officers.

Police seized several firearms including a Smith & Wesson Springfield M&P15 rifle and a Springfield XD handgun, a gallon-sized clear baggie of crystal-like substance weighing about 15.9 ounces and a small bag of a similar substance weighing about 15 grams, records allege.

Both substances field tested positive for suspected methamphetamine, Gonzales said.