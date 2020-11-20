Suspect in drug raid admitted he was selling meth, records allege

HOBART — A resident of a suspected drug house who was arrested along with six other people during a raid early Wednesday admitted to selling meth and possessing firearms as a felon, court records allege.
Hobart police allege James L. Ppool, 33, of Hobart, twice sold substances that field tested positive for suspected methamphetamine to undercover investigators during controlled buys at his home in the 4000 block of Missouri Street, leading police to apply for a search warrant on the home, Capt. James Gonzales said.
Police made the purchases Nov. 10 and 16 as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez approved the warrant, which Hobart police executed about 6:30 a.m. with assistance from Northwest Regional SWAT Team officers.
Police seized several firearms including a Smith & Wesson Springfield M&P15 rifle and a Springfield XD handgun, a gallon-sized clear baggie of crystal-like substance weighing about 15.9 ounces and a small bag of a similar substance weighing about 15 grams, records allege.
Both substances field tested positive for suspected methamphetamine, Gonzales said.
Police also found $1,555 in cash and a baggie of white powdery substance about 3.6 grams inside Ppool's pockets, records allege. The substance field tested positive for suspected methamphetamine, records allege.
They also found a digital scale inside, records allege.
During a recorded interview, Ppool admitted he had been selling methamphetamine and said the suspected drugs and firearms seized belonged to him, records allege.
Ppool was previously convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to sell/manufacture in Panellas County, Florida, Gonzales said.
Gonzales said six others who were arrested during the raid were released from police custody, with charges pending. The people included the following:
- A 26-year-old Gary man
- A 27-year-old Portage man
- A 54-year-old Hobart man
- A 27-year-old Lake Village woman
- A 44-year-old Lake Station woman
- A 23-year-old Plymouth woman
Ppool was being held Friday at Lake County Jail without bail. He is charged with felony counts of dealing in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, court records show.
An initial hearing was scheduled for Ppool Friday at Lake County Criminal Court.
