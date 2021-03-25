Suspect in Lake Station shooting said he was being stalked, police say

LAKE STATION — The person charged with shooting a 36-year-old Crown Point man allegedly told police he had repeated issues with the man and, after firing a gun, accused him of stalking, to which the wounded man allegedly replied, "I don't even know you," police said.

David M. Walker, 47, of Lake Station, told police he was concerned for his safety when he saw the other man outside his home Tuesday night, prompting him to shoot him in the chest, said Lake Station police Capt. Dave Johnson.

Officers responded to the shooting about 10:07 p.m. at Floyd Street and East 28th Avenue, where they found the man screaming, "He shot me, he shot me," Johnson said.

It was at that point Walker shouted, "You keep stalking us," and the man replied that he did not know who Walker was, Johnson said.

The man told police he had gotten into an altercation with his female companion the night before the shooting and he drove Tuesday to the 900 block of East 28th Avenue to check on her.

Shortly after the man got out of his car, Walker came out from his home and stated, "I'm gonna shoot you, (expletive)," Johnson said the man told police.