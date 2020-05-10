Suspect in Valparaiso convenience store break-ins arrested after two-state chase

VALPARAISO — An Illinois man suspected of breaking into three Valparaiso convenience stores early Sunday morning has been arrested after leading police on a chase across Northwest Indiana and into Illinois.
Valparaiso Police first responded at 4:20 a.m. Sunday to an active alarm at the Family Express store at 1612 Lincolnway where responding officers were met with shattered glass and missing store equipment and products.
While on scene at the Lincolnway location, a second alarm was triggered at a Family Express about five minutes away at 1251 Morthland Drive.
Police arrived at the Family Express also to find broken glass and an employee who was on site as suspects broke into the store.
The suspects fled the scene of the second Family Express after learning someone else was inside, police said.
Valparaiso police began a search of the immediate location as well as roads frequently used to travel away from the Family Express business.
In their search, police witnessed suspects leaving a Lucky Stop convenience store at 526 U.S. 30. The suspects fled the scene in multiple vehicles leading police on a chase west out of Valparaiso.
Responding officers believed these were the same suspects responsible for breaking in to the two Family Express locations.
The suspects led police into Posen, Ill., where one vehicle crashed into a curb. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle ran from the car before being apprehended by police, according to a Valparaiso Police Department news release.
Police have identified the man at 19-year-old Raquan Lewis of Markham, Ill.
Markham was taken to the Porter County Jail on suspension of burglary, resisting law enforcement, reckless diving and criminal recklessness with a motor vehicle.
A second vehicle chase ended near Mile Marker 5 on I-294 in Illinois.
Police are continuing to investigate the convenience store break-ins.
Agencies in Porter County, Lake County, Ogden Dunes, Portage and in Illinois contributed the response early Sunday.
