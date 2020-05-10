Suspect in Valparaiso convenience store break-ins arrested after two-state chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — An Illinois man suspected of breaking into three Valparaiso convenience stores early Sunday morning has been arrested after leading police on a chase across Northwest Indiana and into Illinois.

Valparaiso Police first responded at 4:20 a.m. Sunday to an active alarm at the Family Express store at 1612 Lincolnway where responding officers were met with shattered glass and missing store equipment and products.

While on scene at the Lincolnway location, a second alarm was triggered at a Family Express about five minutes away at 1251 Morthland Drive.

Police arrived at the Family Express also to find broken glass and an employee who was on site as suspects broke into the store.

The suspects fled the scene of the second Family Express after learning someone else was inside, police said.

Valparaiso police began a search of the immediate location as well as roads frequently used to travel away from the Family Express business.

In their search, police witnessed suspects leaving a Lucky Stop convenience store at 526 U.S. 30. The suspects fled the scene in multiple vehicles leading police on a chase west out of Valparaiso.