Suspect leads police on vehicle, foot pursuit, authorities say

MICHIGAN CITY — A LaPorte man is accused of leading police officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Sunday.

Joshua Murray, 30, faces several charges, including auto theft and resisting law enforcement, after trying to evade Michigan City and LaPorte County police both in a vehicle and on foot.

Michigan City Officer Zachary Wells was performing a traffic stop at 12:57 a.m. in the 300 block of East 11th Street when he observed another vehicle speed past the scene. He heard tires squealing as the vehicle turned north onto Pine Street, police said.

Wells concluded his traffic stop and took off after the speeding driver, later identified as Murray. He located the vehicle near the intersection of Franklin Street and 11th Street. Wells activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, but Murray sped off, police said.

Other Michigan City and LaPorte County Sheriff's Office officers then joined the pursuit as it continued on the city's northwest side. Murray stopped in the 1600 block of West 10th Street and fled on foot. Murray was finally apprehended after tripping over a fence, police said.

Police performed a vehicle inspection and determined the vehicle Murray drove was reported stolen. Evidence associated with narcotics usage was also located.