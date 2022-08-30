Suspect nabbed in connection with Portage armed robbery, cops say

PORTAGE — Police said they captured a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery.
Officers shut down the area near the intersection of Willowcreek Road and the Indiana Toll Road about 2 p.m. to search for the suspect, described as a man standing about 5-foot-8 and wearing a light-colored colored shirt or hooded sweatshirt, according to a post on the Portage Police Department's Facebook page.
A subsequent post said the suspect was located and taken into custody.
Joseph Hosey is the executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joseph Hosey
Executive Editor
Joe Hosey is the executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.