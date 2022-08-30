 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect nabbed in connection with Portage armed robbery, cops say

A suspected wanted in connection with an armed robbery was captured, police said.

PORTAGE — Police said they captured a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

Officers shut down the area near the intersection of Willowcreek Road and the Indiana Toll Road about 2 p.m. to search for the suspect, described as a man standing about 5-foot-8 and wearing a light-colored colored shirt or hooded sweatshirt, according to a post on the Portage Police Department's Facebook page.

A subsequent post said the suspect was located and taken into custody.

Joseph Hosey is the executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.

