Suspect nabbed in shooting of delivery driver in Whiting, police say

WHITING — A man is in police custody following a Monday afternoon shooting of a delivery driver who since has been released from a local hospital, police now confirm.

The suspect, identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested at the scene after he shot the driver, also a man in his 20s, about 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of 119th Street, Whiting Police Chief John Sotello said.

Police do not believe the driver was targeted, Sotello said.

Responding officers found the driver at the scene with a gunshot wound to his foot, Sotello said. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries, which were non-life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested within an hour after the shooting, Sotello said.

Hammond officers and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted Whiting police.

Police still are investigating and have presented charges to the Lake County prosecutor's office for review, Sotello said.