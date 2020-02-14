UPDATE: Man opened fire at Purdue Northwest baseball players, victim says; one injured

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Campo told The Times he and three Purdue baseball players were standing on a street corner waiting for an Uber ride when they were approached by a group of individuals.

The men asked them if they needed a ride, and Campo said he declined. He said he explained they were waiting for an Uber.

A freight train stopped on the tracks in the area prevented the Uber driver from picking them up in a timely manner, Campo said. While waiting for the train to clear, Campo said he suddenly saw a group of people running at them, screaming and then opening fire.

The alleged shooter was described by victims as a black male wearing a gray-colored sweatsuit, police said.

Campo said he heard four gunshots, and he and his three friends all ran and split up.

Police ask anyone with information about this crime to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Marc Ferry at 219-852-2991.

A university spokesperson said the safety of Purdue Northwest students is paramount.

The 2019 Annual Security Report for PNW’s Hammond Campus shows extremely low numbers of incidents of crimes on campus or in the area surrounding campus over the three-year period covered by the report, the spokesperson said.