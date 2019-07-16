HOBART — A man used another person's identity to buy a computer with their store credit account, police said.
At noon on June 27, Hobart police responded to a fraudulent purchase reported at a business in the 2400 block of East 79th Avenue.
An employee told police that a man bought a computer worth about $1,700, allegedly using someone else's store credit card account to make the payment.
The man allegedly had a fraudulent license with the victim's name along with other identification information to make the purchase, police said. The victim told police that he didn't give anyone permission to use his name and information to make the purchase.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The Hobart Police Department is asking the public's help with identifying the man seen in the surveillance images. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Cpl. Robert Brazil by email at rbrazil@cityofhobart.org or to call 219-942-4666.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.