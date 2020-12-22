Suspect shot at man after dispute over crash, police say

GRIFFITH — A man told police someone shot at him, striking his car, after the two crashed their vehicles on East Ridge Road and got into a verbal altercation, an official said.

Officers responded about 5:45 a.m. Sunday to East Ridge Road and North Arbogast Street for a report of shots fired. There, they found several spent shell casings and vehicle debris, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

At a nearby apartment complex, police found a 2008 gray Honda Civic with bullet holes and damage that looked to match the debris they saw earlier.

The Honda's driver, a 27-year-old Danville, Illinois, man, told police he tried to get away from the other driver, who threatened him and had a gun visibly sticking out of his clothing, Martin said.

The Honda's driver said he got back into his car and started driving toward someone's apartment for safety when the suspect fired a gun several times, striking his car.

The man did not report being injured and said he was only visiting the area and did not know the suspect, Martin said.

Investigators determined the suspect was driving a four-door silver or gray import Sedan that appeared to have a sun roof.