Suspect stole man's car, then left it at address he expected it to be at, police say

JASPER COUNTY — A 41-year-old Wheatfield man was arrested on a warrant alleging he stole another man's car, then left it at an address that was familiar to the owner.

The owner suspected Arthur R. Burchett, Jr. as the person who stole his vehicle on the afternoon of Dec. 27, 2020, a Jasper County Sheriff's Office news release states.

The same day the owner reported the vehicle stolen, he told them he also knew a Wheatfield address where the vehicle might be located. A sheriff's deputy found the vehicle at that location a short time later.

Burchett had left the vehicle there, police say.

Police executed a warrant for Burchett's arrest on a felony auto theft charge early Jan. 16.

