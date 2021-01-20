Suspect threatened to kill everyone in robbery at fast-food drive-thru, police say

HAMMOND — A male suspect robbed a White Castle early Wednesday by handing an employee a note through a drive-thru window saying he would kill the people inside unless they handed over money, police said.

Police responded at 12:44 a.m. to the restaurant, at 6517 Calumet Ave., for a robbery call, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Restaurant employees told officers the suspect, a black male driving a red Ford Mustang, pulled up to a drive-thru window and handed them a note demanding money and threatening "to kill everyone," Kellogg said.

An employee then gave the driver an undisclosed amount of money, and he drove off in an unknown direction, Kellogg said.

The driver never displayed a weapon and never left his vehicle, Kellogg said. There were no injuries reported stemming from the robbery.

No further description of the vehicle was available, Kellogg said.