Suspected drunken driver struck new Mustangs for sale at Valpo Ford dealership, police say
Suspected drunken driver struck new Mustangs for sale at Valpo Ford dealership, police say

Jeremiah Albertson

Jeremiah Albertson, 35, of Wanatah

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A man was arrested and charged with several counts of driving drunk after he drove into two cars for sale at a car dealership Monday, police said.

Jeremiah L. Albertson, 35, of Wanatah, the vehicle's sole occupant, was found unconscious at the scene of the crash when officers responded, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

Police were dispatched at 6:56 p.m. Monday to the Ford dealership at 2052 W. Morthland Drive, Hall said.

Police discovered Albertson had struck a gate post near the dealership entrance with his 2012 GMC Sierra pickup and then crashed into two unoccupied Ford Mustangs.

The Mustangs were new, Hall said. One was a 2020 model, and the other was a 2021 model.

Albertson had traveled to the dealership eastbound from a nearby grocery store, Hall said.

Damages to the dealership's property were estimated at $25,000 to $50,000, Hall said.

After the crash, Albertson complained of a possible back injury and was transported to Northwest Health — Porter before being booked into Porter County Jail.

Albertson was charged with three misdemeanor counts — operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite and operating while intoxicated, court records show.

Albertson was being held at the jail Tuesday on $300 cash bond. An initial hearing on his behalf was scheduled for that day at Porter Superior Court.

