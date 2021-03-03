Suspected poaching of deer prompts investigation by Indiana DNR

HAMMOND — A deer was shot out of season early Tuesday, prompting the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to open an investigation, authorities said.

Investigators believe the animal ran through several yards in the area and was eventually dragged to a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from Indiana DNR Law Enforcement.

Conservation officers responded after midnight to New York Avenue and 125th Street, the area where the shooting is believed to have occurred.

Officers discovered a bloody trail and two arrows, photos provided by Indiana DNR show. One of the arrows was missing its head and the other was snapped in half and appeared to be covered in blood.

Hammond and Whiting police assisted DNR Law Enforcement at the scene.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact conservation officers at 812-837-9536.

