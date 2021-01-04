 Skip to main content
Suspects beat man before stealing AK-47 from his home, police say
GARY — A man told police a group of four attacked him at his home and stole an AK-47 rifle from inside during a New Year's Eve celebration, an official said.

Officers responded about 1:40 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Dakota Street for a report of a robbery, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

A resident of the home, a 32-year-old Gary man, told police the suspects beat him and took the AK-47 rifle from his home before fleeing the area, Westerfield said.

The man declined medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary police Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

