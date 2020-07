Suspects broke into, stole from grocery store, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police are seeking information on a theft from Fresh County Market on Arthur Street early Wednesday.

Gary police responded about 6:26 a.m. to the grocery store, at 2550 Arthur St., for a report of a burglary.

Officers were informed that between 2:45 and 3 a.m., unidentified suspects broke the glass of a sliding door, entered the store and stole several items from inside a display case, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The business had yet to provide police with a detailed list of what was stolen, as it was still completing a stock inventory, Westerfield said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Gary Police Department Detective Bureau at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

