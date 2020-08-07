Suspects distracted man as they tried to burglarize his home, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — A group of people attempted to burglarize a couple's home under the false pretense that they were there to do repairs, police said.

St. John police spoke with one of the residents, an elderly man, who said a man told him he was there to fix siding on the home that was damaged and under warranty, St. John Police Chief Steve Flores said.

As the suspect spoke with the man in the backyard, three other people entered the home through an unlocked front door, Flores said.

When they entered, the elderly man's wife noticed them inside the house and chased them away, Flores said.

Nothing was stolen from the home, but police were unable to locate any suspects after searching the area, Flores said.

The husband provided a description on two suspects, police said. He said one was a man possibly in his 40s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, heavy set, with glasses and an unshaven face, and medium skin tone, according to Flores.

Another was described as less than 40 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, heavy set, and clean shaven, Flores said.

The wife was unable to provide descriptions of the other suspects, Flores said.