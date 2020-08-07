Suspects distracted man as they tried to burglarize his home, police say

ST. JOHN — A group of people attempted to burglarize a couple's home under the false pretense that they were there to do repairs, police said.
St. John police spoke with one of the residents, an elderly man, who said a man told him he was there to fix siding on the home that was damaged and under warranty, St. John Police Chief Steve Flores said.
As the suspect spoke with the man in the backyard, three other people entered the home through an unlocked front door, Flores said.
When they entered, the elderly man's wife noticed them inside the house and chased them away, Flores said.
Nothing was stolen from the home, but police were unable to locate any suspects after searching the area, Flores said.
The husband provided a description on two suspects, police said. He said one was a man possibly in his 40s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, heavy set, with glasses and an unshaven face, and medium skin tone, according to Flores.
Another was described as less than 40 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, heavy set, and clean shaven, Flores said.
The wife was unable to provide descriptions of the other suspects, Flores said.
Flores said anyone who witnesses similar activity should report it to their local police department.
"We strongly encourage residents to call police immediately if they feel anything is suspicious at all," he said.
Anyone with information on this incident may call the St. John Police Department at 219-365-6032.
Aaron M. Woods
Adrian Carrillo
Alison J. Haggerty
Antonio D. Jackson
Ashley Garcia
Ashley Marco
Asia J. Sampson
Bradley Aaron Franchville
Brady Levertis Moss Jr.
Carlos K. Hayes, III.
Carlton Taylor, Sr.
Cedric Whelchel
Charles J. Myers, Jr.
Dale Kevin Rollins
Damien M. Zamora
Danielle T. Brown
Darien M. Gornick
David E. Conway, Jr.
Dearieus L. Kindred
Delvin M. Hayes, Jr.
Denise A. Ortiz
Denton S. Zamora
Deonta L. Robinson-Henderson
Derek Shakur Daniels
Derrence E. Reid, Jr.
Derrick Brian Beverly
Devon W. Marsh
Dwight Harper
Edward M. Strauss
Elsa Melgarejo
Eric W. Hullett
Garret S. Stefanopoulos
Hector Garcia
Henry D. Lares
Ignacio S. Gonzalez
Jade A. Szpyrka
Jaired Matthew Charles Campbell
Jarett L. Wilson
Jedda A. Baano-Stewart
Jeremy L. Tate
Jerry D. Castellanos, Sr.
Joevar A. Beckford
John F. Petrassi
Jonathan Carl Wise
Joseph A. Bunich
Joseph A. Bunich
Joseph P. Lowe
Julia Nicole Green
Kennedy P. Carter
Kevin D. Riley
Klyn L. Tarver
Larry E. Mullins
Latia K. Hinkle
Laurie B. Campbell
Marco A. Gutierrez Lara
Maurice David Perry
Michael A. Medrano
Michael Visseti
Miguel A. Payan
Nathaniel S. Jackson
Nicholas M. Murphy
Nicholas M. Murphy
Nunya Ganter
O Shea C. Smith
Ovilla M. Felton
Patrick J. Barron
Rachel E. Rodriguez
Randy King
Raven S. Morris
Reinaldo Fernandez
Robert E. Ross
Samantha Ann Hallman
Scotty L. Woods
Sharuben Teshon Allen-Jones
Sikander Singh
Steven A. Branch, Jr.
Sylvonah Turner
Tanya Knezevich
Thomas P. Quijano
Tiwuan Horne
Victor J. Cavasos, Jr.
Virgil Devin Belcher Jr.
Willie C. Faison
Willie L. Allen
Yomara Rodriguez-Cuevas
Zebedee Lamont Moore
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!